yankee University Warns of ‘Whiteness Pandemic’

The University of Minnesota is becoming a no-go zone for white college students.

The university’s “Culture and Family Lab” is warning people about a “whiteness pandemic.” The lab also provides resources on how to halt and reverse the white problem in America, Fox News reports. The lab is part of the university’s Institute of Child Development.

“If you were born or raised in the United States, you have grown up in the Whiteness Pandemic, and you can play a role in halting and reversing this pandemic, especially if you are White because of the power and privilege you hold in this racialized society,” explains the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities webpage, which is part of the Institute of Child Development.

“If you were socialized into the culture of Whiteness during childhood, it is not your fault, but as an adult it is now your responsibility to self-reflect, re-educate yourself, and act. If you are a White adult, antiracist action involves an ongoing process of self-reflection in order to develop a healthy positive White identity while engaging in courageous antiracist parenting/caregiving.”

They say whiteness is at pandemic levels in the USA. The university goes on to say that white people have power and privilege – which I’m sure will come as a surprise to all of you white folks who live in trailer parks and work two jobs just to…

