No. This Ain’t a Babylon Bee Article. Walter must be spinnin’ in his grave.

(The Blaze) - Democrat-run cities are such a disaster that they are now driving away sports teams! BlazeTV hosts Sara Gonzales and Jason Whitlock discuss why this just happened in the NFL as the Chicago Bears are pushing to build a new stadium in Indiana instead of the fiscal disaster of a state known as Illinois.

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight