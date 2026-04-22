Delivery robots smash Chicago bus shelters in two separate incidents

(UPI) - Two delivery robots crashed into two bus shelters in Chicago within a matter of days -- and one of the incidents was caught on camera.

The first crash occurred Sunday, when a delivery robot owned by Serve Robotics crashed into a Chicago Transit Authority Grand and Racine bus shelter, shattering the glass.

The crash, which was caught on camera, shows the robot stop and remain in place after causing the glass to shatter.

“We’re aware of the incident involving one of our robots in Chicago,” a Serve Robots spokesperson told WLS-TV. “No injuries were reported, our team responded quickly to clean up, and we’re reviewing what happened to make improvements. We have also been in contact with local stakeholders and are committed to addressing any concerns directly. We take this matter very seriously.”

The second crash occurred Tuesday, involving a robot owned by…

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