Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
3h

They are Stoopid for sure but we have been doing stuff that had the Jackass boys found us to bring them to do the same dumbass stuff we were doing, I don’t suggest you play with Mako sharks cuz they are man eaters

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