Man skis across asphalt parking lot at 69 mph

(UPI) - A serial Guinness World Record-breaker who calls himself “MrWorldRecords” earned his latest title by reaching a speed of 69 mph while skiing on asphalt.

Johnny Cruz Buckingham, who uses the handle MrWorldRecords online, was pulled behind a car across a parking lot and was clocked at 69 mph, enough to take the record for the fastest towed asphalt skiing.

“I want to inspire my child, Hurricane Thomas Buckingham, to set big goals and reach for the stars,” he told Guinness World Records. “This record is for you, Champ!”

Buckingham’s more than a dozen other Guinness World Records titles include he most fire knife spins in 30 seconds and the fastest time to travel to all seven continents.

He recently broke the records for the most fire knife spins on a balance board in one minute (104), the most catches of a medicine ball wearing boxing gloves by a pair in one minute (32), the fastest time to burst 100 balloons with the feet (19.78 seconds) and the fastest time to travel to all…

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