You Can’t Make This Shtuff Up! Maine resident allegedly finds 250 ballots in her Amazon delivery, ahead of referendum on voter ID

Law enforcement is investigating how 250 ballots ended up in a Maine resident’s Amazon package, the secretary of state’s office said Wednesday.

“We are aware of the serious allegations that packages of ballots were received by a private citizen. Law enforcement is investigating the matter,” the office told WABI.

The news outlet did not report which law enforcement agency that is.

The alleged discovery comes just weeks before Question 1, a voter ID citizens referendum, is expected to appear on the Maine ballot. The news stories are unclear whether the question appears on the apparently blank ballots.

A resident of the town of Newburg allegedly found five packaged bundles of 50 ballots in her Amazon package of household items delivered Tuesday, the Maine Wire reported. The unnamed resident also said the package looked beat up and re-taped.

The documents appear to be authentic 2025 ballots, according to election officials who reviewed photographs, the news outlet reported.

The Newburgh town clerk declined to comment to…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight