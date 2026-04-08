Connecticut Democrats Pass Law for ID to Recycle Cans, But No for Election Voter ID

(Clever Journeys) - Connecticut Democratic leaders introduced an emergency bill, SB 299. They passed it through both chambers. Their Democratic governor signed it.

The bill requires anyone who cashes in over 1,000 cans or bottles in a day to present a copy. They must show their driver’s license.

The reason: out-of-state residents were crossing into Connecticut to take advantage of its higher 10-cent bottle return rate. This rate was more favorable compared to 5 cents elsewhere. This cost the state significant revenue.

Connecticut does not require its residents to present any form of identification to vote. Voters simply attest under penalty of law that they are a United States citizen.

While election fraud continues, the state cares more about their loss of funds on aluminum cans. The fix is obvious: require ID. Emergency bill. Done.

Both of Connecticut’s Democratic senators voted against advancing the SAVE Act. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy opposed…

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