Mysterious hum rattles Connecticut city as residents report sleepless nights and rising fear

(FOX) - A persistent, low-frequency hum has invaded the city of West Haven, Connecticut, according to many residents, leaving some shaken by an occurrence they’re calling everything from mysterious to excruciating.

For some time, residents of this city on the coast of Long Island Sound have believed the source of the hum to be local industry, and they’re demanding a resolution. After circulating a petition and obtaining over 140 signatures, a group convinced the city council to spend $16,000 to hire a third-party acoustic firm.

“For years, our community has been plagued by a constant or intermittent humming noise and low-frequency vibrations affecting multiple areas of town,” the petition notes. “This disturbing phenomenon occurs at all hours, disrupting our ability to sleep, concentrate and enjoy life to its fullest.

“Many residents have reported increased levels of stress, anxiety and physical discomfort due to this incessant noise and vibration.”

There have been “numerous complaints” made about it over time, it adds, yet “the source of this noise remains…

