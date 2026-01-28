And where did he find that black squirrel toupée?

(New American) - An immigrant U.S. congressman who speaks English far less than fluently has introduced a bill that would abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Responding to ICE agents’ enforcing the law in Minneapolis, where they shot and killed one woman and shot an illegal alien — both times in self-defense — far-left Democrat Shri Thanedar of Michigan has introduced the Abolish ICE Act.

Thanedar is one of seven Indians in Congress, all of whom are immigrants or the children of immigrants, and all of whom are Democrats.

Like immigrant congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, Thanedar thinks ICE agents are terrorists. He also thinks they’re murderers.

Thanedar’s pro-illegal immigration bill cites several reasons for scrapping ICE, all of them related to enforcing immigration laws.

The bill accuses ICE of ignoring “due process” and says Trump ‘unleashed ICE to carry out mass arrests and deportations of noncriminal immigrants in the United States, with approximately 70 percent of arrests made by immigration agents in 2025 being detainees who had no criminal record.’

In fact, illegal aliens ARE criminals, per 8 U.S. Code 1325. But anyway, the bill cites the immigration raid on two pot farms in California, where ICE bagged 360 illegals, and the fatal shooting of Silverio Villegas Gonzalez “after [agents] attempted to detain him during a traffic stop. Prior to being killed, Gonzalez had just dropped his children off at school.”

In fact, as ICE reported at the time, Gonzalez was a criminal “arrested in Chicago several years ago for…

