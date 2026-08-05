Circus performer accidentally shot in neck with arrow at New York county fair

(Not the same guy. The story kind of reminded me of Pete from ‘Ghosts.” Since his misses was behind the arroe, the real dude might want to re-evaluate his relationship… - DD)

(KARK) - A circus performer was accidentally shot in the neck by an arrow during a performance at a county fair in upstate New York, police and organizers said.

It happened Friday night at the Orange County Fair in Middletown, northwest of New York City, according to state police.

Ana Daza Tavera, 42, and Edwin Cuervo Rangel, 38, a married couple from Waukesha, Wisconsin, had been performing their crossbow sharpshooting act when she accidentally struck him in the neck with an arrow as he held up a foam target, police said.

Cuervo Rangel was airlifted to a hospital in stable condition and the circus was canceled for the night.

Some robotaxis approved to operate without steering wheels and losing the brake pedal could be next

Benjamin Jackson, the ringmaster at Circus Murcia, said Monday that…

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