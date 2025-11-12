Two banks in one day didn’t work for the Daltons either

(From Clever Journeys) - In 1995, McArthur Wheeler robbed two banks with lemon juice on his face. He believed it would make him invisible to security cameras like invisible ink. He even smiled at the cameras and was caught within hours.

His case inspired the research that led to the discovery of the Dunning Kruger effect.

In the spring of 1995, McArthur Wheeler walked into two banks in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to carry out robberies.

What made the case unusual wasn’t the crime itself but his belief in a bizarre “getaway tactic.”

Wheeler had smeared lemon juice on his face, convinced it would render him invisible to security cameras.

Lemon juice can be used as invisible ink. It only becomes visible when exposed to heat. This fact was the basis for his reasoning. He mistakenly assumed the same principle applied to surveillance footage.

When police reviewed the tapes, Wheeler was easily identifiable. He even looked directly at the cameras and smiled. He was confident in his “invisibility.”

Within hours…

