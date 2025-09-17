Deputies said they found a bed, lights, chargers, TVs, and other electronic equipment plugged into a home's power supply and a man "was obviously living inside"

A man in the US has been arrested for allegedly living in the crawl space of a property without the owner's permission.

Beniamin Bucur, 40, was found at an apartment complex in Clackamas, around 16 miles (26km) south of Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday night.

Clackamas County Sheriff's deputies investigated after a witness reported seeing a man who was not known to live in the complex parking his car and walking to the back of one of the buildings.

The door to the crawl space was open and light was coming from inside before the door was closed, the witness said.

Officers, who were tipped off shortly before 11pm, found the door to the crawl space was damaged and locked with an extension cord running through a vent.

No one should be there and…

