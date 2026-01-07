Activists Now Paying Hunters $2,000 Not to Hunt as Judge Confirms Florida’s Bear Season Will Proceed

Bear Warriors United, huh. From their press release it sounds like a solid, well-funded outfit of three people from Connecticut and Massachusetts. Yes, that’s sarcasm. If you take that check, you better sprint to the bank and cash it before the account runs dry! - DD

(AmmoLand) - Florida’s first black bear hunt in a decade will begin on December 6, after a Leon County Circuit judge refused to block the season—setting the stage for an intense showdown between hunters, wildlife managers, and anti-hunting groups now resorting to cash payouts and surveillance tactics to undermine the hunt.

The ruling came down just minutes before Tampa Bay News went live, with anchors announcing:

“Florida’s black bear hunt will go on as scheduled… The judge is refusing to stop the hunt, which will be the first in the state in 10 years.”

The hunt allows for up to 172 bears to be harvested across four management zones. But instead of accepting the decision, the activist group Bear Warriors United (BWU) has launched an unprecedented effort: offering hunters $2,000 each to not use their bear tags.

A $2,000 Cash Offer to Undermine the Hunt

BWU first announced its “Black Friday Bear Deal” on Nov. 28, offering $1,000 to any hunter who agreed not to hunt. Two days later, an anonymous donor doubled the offer to $2,000.

Their official statement reads:

“Each hunter who was issued a black bear killing [sic] permit… AND agrees to not use the permit AND not kill a Florida Black Bear will now receive $2,000.”

BWU director Katrina Shadix says she has already heard from more than 20 tag-holding hunters willing to take the payout. Some hunters have reportedly told her, “I could use that money for my family.” Shadix says she is vetting these hunters and forwarding their information to…

