NY Boxer loses hairpiece in the ring and blames mother’s shampoo

(Sky News) - US heavyweight Jarrell Miller won his bout at Madison Square Garden but had to suffer the embarrassment of his toupee being dislodged mid-fight.

The American’s hairpiece came loose at the front after taking a flurry of punches from opponent Kingsley Ibeh during their clash at Maddison Square Garden.

Noticing it had been dislodged at the end of a round, the 37-year-old smiled and threw it into the crowd.

Despite losing the hair the boxer managed to keep his head and clinch victory by a split decision.

Bizarrely, the boxer claimed that his hair had burned off after shampooing with BLEACH and he had to get an emergency toupee…

