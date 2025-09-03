Smokey Bear stolen from in front of Pennsylvania fire station

A Pennsylvania fire department is asking for the return of a large, wooden Smokey Bear sign taken from outside the station while firefighters were out on a call.

Bear Creek Township Volunteer Fire Rescue said on social media that the wooden sign vanished from in front of the station along Bear Creek Boulevard in Luzerne County.

The sign features the image of Smokey Bear pointing at the words: "Remember! Only you can prevent forest fires."

Firefighters returned to their station after a Monday night call to find the sign had apparently been removed from its base using a saw.

The department is asking anyone with information on the sign's whereabouts to contact the department or…

