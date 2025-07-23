A Pennsylvania naturism group announced the return of "Balls Out Bowling," an annual bowling event where clothing is not allowed.

The Pittsburgh Area Naturalists announced this year's Balls Out Bowling event will take place on Saturday at Pittsburgh's Crafton Ingram Lanes.

Admission to the annual event is $30, which includes four hours of unlimited bowling and shoe rental.

The group said the only clothing allowed for attendees are shoes, which are required, and optional bottoms for women.

"Please bring a towel and a bag for your belongings," the event page states.

The group said all participants must be at least 18 years old and all genders, sexualities and bodies are welcomed."

No photos or videos are…

