Shtoopid yankee Tricks: Shtoopider Than Your Average Bear
Trio sentenced over 'bear costume' insurance fraud scam in California
Trio sentenced over ‘bear costume’ insurance fraud scam in California
(In this particular case I think Kalifornians CAN qualify as yankees. - DD)
(Sky News) - Three people have been jailed for insurance fraud after claiming their cars were damaged by a bear - only for the assailant to be somebody dressed in a bear costume.
The trio used a bear suit to stage the fake attacks inside a Rolls-Royce and two Mercedes in an effort to get their paws on $141,839 in insurance payouts.
Home surveillance footage submitted to an insurance company shows the so-called bear entering and damaging a 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost while it was parked near Lake Arrowhead, northeast of Los Angeles, on 28 January 2024.
Investigators later found two additional fraudulent claims submitted to separate insurance companies, involving different vehicles on the same date and in the same location.
Images released by the California Insurance Department (CDI) show…
Couldn’t bear to pay the insurance on those expensive ass cars
Definitely something in the water up there