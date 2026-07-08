‘Alarming violence’ leads community to cancel Fourth of July celebration ahead of America’s 250th anniversary

(Dave Urbanski, The Blaze) - Citing “alarming violence,” a New Jersey community has decided to cancel its Fourth of July celebration ahead of America’s 250th anniversary, KYW-TV reported.

The township of Mount Holly and its police department released a joint announcement earlier this week about the cancellation, the station said.

“We regret to announce the cancellation of the 2026 Mount Holly Township Independence Day Celebration,” the announcement said, according to KYW. “This decision was not made lightly — over the past few months, we have been meticulously monitoring local and regional events throughout New Jersey, assessing which events have been canceled due to alarming violence, as well as those communities that have continued their events with significantly increased security measures and protocol put into place.”

Mount Holly is about 45 minutes east of Philadelphia.

KYW said the announcement indicated the township couldn’t create an “actionable solution in such a short period of time to alleviate our security concerns without incurring additional…

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