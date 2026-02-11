Wild turkeys terrorize Wisconsin neighborhood, chase postal workers

(UPI) - Residents of a southern Wisconsin town have been dealing with an unusual group of local ruffians: a flock of aggressive wild turkeys.

Janesville neighbor Lawrence Meyer, who recorded video of the turkeys chasing a postal worker down a neighborhood road, said his 8-year-old son also had a run-in with the birds while crossing the street.

“As he was approaching, crossing the street, the turkeys started chasing after him,” Meyer told WMTV. “It’s scary. Like these are big birds. They’re as tall as my son. When they fluff their feathers, they’re scary. They’re huge to an 8-year-old.”

He said the birds weren’t always so aggressive.

“I love wildlife. At first, the turkeys were cool. They brought life to the neighborhood,” Meyer said. “As it’s developed, they’ve become a…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight