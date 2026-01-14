Shtoopid yankee Tricks: That Probably Went Over Better Up There...
NY pastor announces gender transition to congregation during services: ‘Giving up pretending to be a man’
NY pastor announces gender transition to congregation during services: ‘Giving up pretending to be a man’
(NY Post) - This reverend is going from Adam to Eve.
The pastor of an upstate church shocked the crowd at a recent service by announcing plans to become a woman — declaring, “I’m giving up pretending to be a man.”
The Rev. Phillip Phaneuf, 51 — who will now use the name Phillipa as part of the gender transition — delivered the news from the pulpit of North Chili United Methodist Church in Rochester on Nov. 23.
“So I get to announce with joy that I’m transitioning,” Phaneuf told the Sunday congregation, while wearing a rainbow patterned stole…
Sadly, it squares-up with their recent revision of their Book of Discipline, amended in 1972, 2020 and again in 2024 in Charlotte at their GC which I witnessed on streaming. They didn’t try to change the Bible.
I could be wrong, but it does appear that all these tans-whatever have got to be the ugliest people on earth, fat and ugly. Perhaps this is why they switch so they can get sex from anything. I'm warning all the trans to stay away from my goats, this goes for muslims too.