NY pastor announces gender transition to congregation during services: ‘Giving up pretending to be a man’

(NY Post) - This reverend is going from Adam to Eve.

The pastor of an upstate church shocked the crowd at a recent service by announcing plans to become a woman — declaring, “I’m giving up pretending to be a man.”

The Rev. Phillip Phaneuf, 51 — who will now use the name Phillipa as part of the gender transition — delivered the news from the pulpit of North Chili United Methodist Church in Rochester on Nov. 23.

“So I get to announce with joy that I’m transitioning,” Phaneuf told the Sunday congregation, while wearing a rainbow patterned stole…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight