Cedar Point coaster strands riders for a fourth time in one month

Siren's Curse, the newest thrill ride at Ohio's Cedar Point amusement park, stranded riders temporarily for at least the fourth time since it opened at the end of June.

The ride is the first so-called tilt coaster in the United States, featuring a section track that disconnects from its starting position, turns 90 degrees and attaches to a steep decline track.

Park officials confirmed to the Akron Beacon-Journal that the ride came to a stop mid-tilt on Tuesday.

Spokesman Tony Clark compared the issue to a "check-engine light."

"The coaster's safety system performed as designed, the ride was restarted, and guests continued their ride. It reopened shortly after and all guests exited the ride safely," he said.

Siren's Curse had previously stranded riders July 19, July 2 and June 28, its first day of public operation. No injuries were…

