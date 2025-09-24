Popular restaurant at Disney shopping area robbed by suspect in scuba gear. 2 Paddlefish employees were told to 'get down' during Monday morning heist at Disney Springs

Deputies in Florida are looking for a man caught on camera robbing a restaurant at Walt Disney World's Disney Springs shopping area in what appears to be scuba gear.

The unusually dressed suspect went into the Paddlefish restaurant just after midnight on Monday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OSCO) told local FOX 35 Orlando, and took an amount between $10,000 and $20,000.

Two employees depositing cash into a safe after the restaurant closed were allegedly told to "get down" and "close their eyes" by the perpetrator in a wetsuit, according to an incident report obtained by FOX 35.

The suspect did not appear to have a weapon and did not "imply" that he had one, the report said. He was caught on camera wearing all black gear, goggles and blue rubber-like gloves.

Some local reports say the suspect jumped into the water the restaurant's replica steamboat sits on when he took off.

No one was injured during…

