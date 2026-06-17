Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Whispering Pirate's avatar
Whispering Pirate
just now

Yeah, that guy learned a while ago. Don’t drive into the wet concrete.

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