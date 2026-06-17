Wisconsin driver moves barrier, drives pickup into wet concrete

(UPI) - A Wisconsin driver moved a “road closed” barrier and continued on their way -- only to get their pickup truck stuck in freshly-poured concrete.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said on social media that the Milwaukee County driver “cemented their inability to adhere to signs” by moving the barrier to the side and driving onto the wet concrete at the interchange of Interstate 41/894/US 45 and National Avenue.

The department shared a photo of the pickup with its tires almost completely submerged in the freshly-poured concrete.

A video from the scene shows police and road crews using heavy…

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