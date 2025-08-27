City-Owned Grocery Store Plagued by Empty Shelves Finally Closes After Years of Loses

A city-owned grocery store in Kansas City, Missouri, has shut its doors after years of financial challenges and the investment of millions of taxpayer dollars.

The closure comes as similar proposals for government-run grocery stores are being promoted elsewhere, including in New York City by Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

The Kansas City Sun Fresh market, located in Midtown, closed on Tuesday morning.

Local news outlet KSHB reported that a note was posted on the store’s entrance informing customers of the shutdown.

“Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, we are no longer, at this time, able to serve the residents of this important community,” the note read.

“It has always been our dream and passion to provide quality products and services in a safe, family environment. At this time, unfortunately, we are unable to do that.”

Fox News Digital confirmed the closure through a statement from Emmet Pierson, CEO of Community Builders of Kansas City (CBKC), the non-profit organization that took over ownership of the market in 2022.

The acquisition was handled through…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight