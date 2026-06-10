Wisconsin Dems Misgender Bulls To Begin Dairy Month

(MD Kittle, The Federalist) - Here’s another painful reminder to never follow the leftists who smugly told us to “follow the science”: The Democratic Party of Wisconsin can’t seem to tell a cow from a bull.

That’s not only embarrassing in America’s Dairyland, such confusion during milking could prove fatal.

In a now-deleted social media post, the party welcomed National Dairy Month with an image of wispy white clouds, blues skies, and two beefy bulls. As others in my beloved purple home state have helpfully pointed out, you can’t milk a bull. And, again, pity the fool who tries.

The Democrat Party of Wisconsin kicked off National Dairy Month by posting a graphic featuring two bulls—prompting a statewide reminder that bulls don’t produce milk.

The resulting internet dunking was predictable. The symbolism was almost too perfect.

— The Heartland Post (@HeartlandPostWI) June 2, 2026

Actually, the mistake is quite fitting for a pronoun-happy party that likes to refer to moms as “inseminated persons” and pretend dudes can birth babies. But this is taking Pride Month a bit too far.

“Wisconsin Dems are so out-of-touch that they actually tweeted a pic of bulls for dairy month. I mean, it’s also pride month, so I guess they were…

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