Obama Center’s Unpaid Black Contractors: A Monument to Progressive Failure & Lies

(Diane L Gruber, America First Re-Ignited) - …Behind the polished granite, soaring architecture, and endless self-congratulation lies a much uglier story.

Multiple black-owned subcontractors who built the Obama Center are reportedly owed millions of dollars and are now fighting to keep their businesses alive. The very entrepreneurs the project promised to uplift through its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, AKA racist scams, have instead become collateral damage in yet another elite progressive experiment.

Is it a devastating irony, or standard Democrat scams?

The Obama Presidential Center was sold to the public as more than a museum. It was marketed as an economic engine for Chicago’s South Side and a model for empowering minority-owned businesses. The Obama Foundation and its partners repeatedly touted ambitious goals for local hiring and minority participation, portraying the project as a blueprint for equitable development.

Instead, according to reports, several subcontractors are still waiting to be paid. Some are owed seven-figure sums. Others have reportedly indicated they would accept pennies on the dollar simply to survive. Omar Shareef, president of the African American Contractors Association, has confirmed that…

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