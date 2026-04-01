Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Mrhounddog's avatar
Mrhounddog
4d

See? They have been savages for hundreds of years.

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CelticJedi's avatar
CelticJedi
4d

Very cool! Thanks!

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