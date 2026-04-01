Gangs, bricks, and urban warfare—explore the Dead Rabbits Riots of 1857 and how New York descended into chaos during one of its most violent street battles.

(Commonplace Fun Facts) - Violence, riots, rival gangs with names that sound like they were selected by pulling random words out of a hat, barricades in the streets. It all feels uncomfortably familiar—like something you might scroll past while checking the news over your morning coffee.

But this particular episode isn’t unfolding in real time. There are no live updates, no shaky phone videos, and no panel of experts explaining it all with impressive confidence and limited agreement. This is New York City in 1857, when civic unrest came with fewer hashtags and considerably more bricks, and when a dispute between groups called the Dead Rabbits and the Bowery Boys escalated into a full-scale urban brawl that briefly turned the streets of Manhattan into something resembling a war zone.

For two days, large sections of lower Manhattan turned into a battlefield. Rival gangs built barricades, exchanged gunfire, and conducted the sort of negotiations that involve clubs rather than compromise. This delightful civic moment is remembered as the Dead Rabbits Riots—a name that sounds like a children’s book but behaved more like a…

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