Scythe-bearing animal rights extremists ‘hover’ over Iditarod crowd as Grim Reapers

(The Alaska Watchman) - Alaskans attending the multi-day festivities surrounding the start of the 54th annual Iditarod Sled Dog Race will be met by radical costumed animal rights activists who aim to cloud the family-friendly and uniquely Alaskan celebration with a so-called “specter of death.”

A smattering of activists associated with People For the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) will be on hand to try and frame the popular race as an unethical and deadly violation of animal rights.

“Specter of Death to Appear at Iditarod Banquet: PETA Out to Save Dogs From Being Killed” is the title of a recent alert sent out by PETA.

“Iditarod attendees will face the specter of death at this year’s race, as PETA supporters dressed as Grim Reapers and carrying scythes will converge on the Mushers Banquet on Thursday,” the March 2 email alert states.

The PETA demonstrations will occur at four events, including stops at the Wildbirch Hotel – the race’s official Anchorage headquarters – on Friday; the Iditarod’s Ceremonial Start in downtown Anchorage on Saturday; and the official restart in Willow on Sunday.

PETA claims “huge, scythe-bearing Grim Reapers will hover high over the crowd” during the…

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