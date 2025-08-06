Woke "8647" Teacher RESIGNS After LoTT Exposé

Due to political extremism by far-left actors, threats against President Donald Trump’s life have seemingly become commonplace in the United States.

Figures such as former FBI Director James Comey recently came under scrutiny after he infamously posted a picture of seashells that spelled out “8647.”

“8647” has been a popular term used in calling for the assassination of President Trump, with “86” meaning “kill” and “47” referring to Trump as the 47th President.

This trend of using code language to call for violence against the President has seemingly spread to public school teachers, the very people parents entrust their kids to for an education.

Libs of TikTok recently exposed one of these teachers…

Meet Tonja Luken, a teacher at Middlebury Community Schools in Indiana, who posted a picture of herself online wearing a “8647” shirt in front of the White House.

What makes the actions of this teacher more controversial is that she decided to wear this shirt while on a school trip to DC with her students…

