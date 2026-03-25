Waste of Taxes! ‘Sharply-dressed’ cat rescued from Maine roof

(UPI) - Firefighters in Maine came to the rescue of a “sharply dressed tuxedo cat” that made its way to the steep roof of a Lewiston home.

The Lewiston Fire Department said on social media that firefighters teamed up with local animal control to rescue a “sharply dressed tuxedo cat from a rooftop.”

The Engine 3 crew arrived to find the cat was about 40 feet over the ground on the steep roof.

Lt. Rob Gayton and Pvt. Dennis Everson set up a ladder to reach the feline.

Gayton said they approached the feline cautiously.

“Sometimes they scratch, sometimes they bite,” he told the Sun Journal newspaper. “This one was calm. The cat came up to my hand, sniffed it and I snagged him.”

Gayton said the cat meowed nonstop on the way down the ladder, and the look on its face seemed to indicate they were calls of annoyance.

“The cat was less than impressed that…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight