Man accused of trying to blow up Asheville Confederate monument federally charged

(Fools’ names and fools’ faces are often self-posted in public places - as a felon wielding a Glock. What a dumb A$$! - DD)

(Mary Kate Howland, FOX Carolina) - A convicted felon who was arrested in Asheville in 2022 is now facing a federal case.

According to a criminal complaint filed in March, Duncan Andrew Small was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm after agents found shell casings in his Florida home and a firearm in a storage unit.

Agents said that the charges stem from an incident in July 2025, when Small was arrested by the Treasure Island Police Department in Florida and charged with four felony counts of threats to a public servant and four misdemeanor counts of stalking. After his arrest, agents found cellphone pictures that were taken in March 2024 of Smalls holding a firearm in his home. A new search warrant was obtained, which led agents to the discovery of a firearm.

In addition to possessing a firearm, agents reported that Small made online comments that indicated his desire to obtain the home addresses of federal officers and shoot at ICE agents.

According to federal court records, the case is…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge , Today in Southern History , and at the FreeArkansas News

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight