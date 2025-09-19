From Olga Sibert, via Reckonin’:

There are some simple, practical steps you can take to start saving the West, today:

Pray. Be humble and grateful.

If you’re able, get married, have children, and teach them your values.

Volunteer with a community-building organization such as a church, 4-H, Trail Life, etc.

Boycott, as much as you can, the businesses and services contributing to the problem. Learn to live simply.

Speak out. We currently have an administration in America that does respond to social media pressure. Add your voice to the choir. Let them know.

Support your local candidates willing to change things. Get involved with local politics, the school board, etc.

Become proficient at one old fashioned skill. Maybe it’s just growing and drying mint on your apartment balcony. Maybe it’s carving wooden brooms. But do something to build up local food, local tools and local natural medicine supplies.

Get a minimum of 30 minutes of sunlight everyday. And read some classic literature while you’re at it.