The Plan to Overthrow America

(Anonymous) - America was not conquered by force, but by foreign powers exploiting corruption and purchasing influence from within.

History shows that the most effective way to dismantle a nation is not through invasion, but through erosion. Undermine shared values. Divide the population. Corrupt institutions. Exhaust citizens until confusion replaces clarity and apathy replaces responsibility.

In recent years, confidence in nearly every American institution has fractured. Trust in media, government, elections, courts, banks, public health authorities, and even the concept of objective truth has declined sharply. This collapse did not occur overnight, nor did it emerge without cause.

Foreign influence does not always arrive with troops or flags. It arrives through money, leverage, lobbying, debt, trade dependence, compromised officials, and information warfare. When decision-makers place foreign interests above the citizens they serve, sovereignty erodes quietly. The nation remains standing, but its will is no longer fully its own.

One of the most consequential failures that allowed this erosion was the removal of God from the public conscience.

The United States was never designed as a theocracy, but it was founded on the principle that rights are endowed by a higher authority than government. That belief imposed moral limits on power. When accountability to God was…

