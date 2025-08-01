1 August 1961
On this date in 1961…
The largest and premier Southern amusement park at the time, Six Flags Over Texas opened in Arlington, Texas.
Other Years:
1781 – British army commanded Lord Cornwallis occupied Yorktown, Virginia.
1966 – Charles Whitman wounded 31 and killed 16 people from the bell tower at University of Texas in Austin before himself being killed by a police officer.
1993 – The Great Mississippi and Missouri Rivers Flood of 1993 crests.
2001 – Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore installed a Ten Commandments monument in the state judiciary building, leading to a lawsuit from the Southern Poverty Law Center to have it removed and eventually his own removal from the court.
