1 August 1961

The largest and premier Southern amusement park at the time, Six Flags Over Texas opened in Arlington, Texas.

1781 – British army commanded Lord Cornwallis occupied Yorktown, Virginia.

1966 – Charles Whitman wounded 31 and killed 16 people from the bell tower at University of Texas in Austin before himself being killed by a police officer.

1993 – The Great Mississippi and Missouri Rivers Flood of 1993 crests.