Attacks Are Coming: They’re Scouting Your Neighborhood!

(Survival Dispatch News) - …The most dangerous assumption any American can make right now is that pre-attack surveillance looks dramatic. It does not. It looks like a guy sitting in a parked car. It looks like someone taking photos near a church. It looks like a person who asks one too many questions about what time a place opens or when the parking lot fills up. The Joint Counterterrorism Assessment Team has documented that observation and surveillance appear in over 31 percent of all recorded terrorist plots between 1990 and 2022. That number has only climbed since the explosion of homegrown radicalization and lone-actor attacks. Here is what you are actually looking for.

The first indicator is repetition. A normal person has a reason to be somewhere once. An operative has a reason to be somewhere four times. Watch for the same face in different contexts - the same individual at your church on Sunday, at the shopping center on Wednesday, and parked down your street on Friday evening. Repetition without explanation is the core behavioral signature of pre-attack pattern-of-life collection.

The second indicator is displacement. An operative standing near your child’s school does not belong there if they have no children enrolled. Someone photographing…

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