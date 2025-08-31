The Hidden Dangers

This article is the first in a series where I will be looking at possible nutritional dangers related to the kind of slow-boiling economic SHTF that we all find ourselves in. For inspiration, I need look no further than Daisy’s recent comments in her Survival Sunday post: “Maybe our epic disaster isn’t going to be an EMP or a war or a supervolcano. Maybe it’s just going to be prices climbing ever upward until normal folks can’t afford to eat or have utilities. Maybe that is the major disaster of our lifetime.” With double-income families with children now using food banks in my county, folks, we’re already there!

Embarrassing as this is, I am going to share my own story in this article of how cutting back and cutting back on my food budget recently caused a major health problem. Y’all know how I love this community, so I am going to share, despite the embarrassment! My hope is that I might help one person avoid what I have just been through.

The Background: How it Happened

Let’s face it: meat has gotten to be outrageously expensive. I used to have a budget where I was buying high-quality meat from a local abattoir. Food prices went up, gas prices went up, and suddenly, I was looking for space in my food budget. It didn’t happen consciously: I just went to the abbatoir less and less. I filled up on beans and lentils, drawing on some of…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight