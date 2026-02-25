Orwell-quoting judge overrides Trump’s executive order, forces restoration of museum’s slavery exhibits

(BizPac Review) - he latest in judicial activism found a President George W. Bush-appointed jurist quoting George Orwell while overriding an executive order impacting the home of American independence.

Among the promises made and promises kept by President Donald Trump, an executive order was issued weeks into his second administration to strip “corrosive ideology” from national parks and museums. Monday, U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe ruled against the administration as she referenced Orwell’s “1984” in demanding the restoration of an exhibit about slaves in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“All history was a palimpsest, scraped clean and reinscribed exactly as often as was necessary. In no case would it have been possible, once the deed was done, to prove that any falsification had taken place,” began the opinion before Rufe herself wrote, “As if the Ministry of Truth in George Orwell’s 1984 now existed, with its motto ‘Ignorance is Strength,’ this Court is now asked to determine whether the federal government has the power it claims–to dissemble and disassemble historical truths when it has some domain over historical facts. It does not.”

Weeks earlier, the city of Philadelphia had filed suit against Department of the Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and the Trump administration for having the exhibit on slaves removed from…

