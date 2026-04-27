Operation Sea Spray and the Myth of Untouchable Trust

(Anonymous) - There is a belief many people cling to because it feels safer than the alternative. That belief is simple. The government would never knowingly harm its own people.

It is a comforting thought. It is also, historically, not always true.

One of the clearest examples is something most Americans have never even heard of, Operation Sea Spray.

What Was Operation Sea Spray

In September 1950, the United States Navy conducted a covert experiment off the coast of San Francisco. The goal was to test how vulnerable a major American city might be to biological attack.

To do that, they sprayed a large cloud of bacteria into the air over the city.

Not in a lab. - Not in isolation.

But over a living population of nearly 800,000 people.

The bacteria used, Serratia marcescens and Bacillus globigii, were believed at the time to be harmless. That assumption turned out to be dangerously flawed.

The Aftermath They Did Not Tell You About

Within days, hospitals in…

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