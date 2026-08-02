Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Lee Vail's avatar
Lee Vail
10m

Every DSA member should be rounded up and sent to a Communist country, those that refuse to leave must be executed.

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