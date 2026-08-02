DSA’s Citizen-Disarmament Agenda Exposes Its Tyrannical Endgame

(David Codrea, AmmoLand) - “Democrats, typically (but not always) aligned with gun control, are facing the prospect of their political party turning their gaze to complete control,” the National Shooting Sports Foundation reports. “Enter the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).”

“The DSA’s platform includes abolition of the U.S. Senate … replacing the President of the United States and U.S. Supreme Court with an Executive and Judicial Branch that would be subordinate to what’s left of Congress,” NSSF documents, adding “[I]n 2018, the DSA explicitly called for the repeal of the Second Amendment, stating, ‘… the only way to guarantee that we will dramatically reduce acts of violence involving guns is to remove guns from society.’”

That and they published a call for repealing the Second Amendment via a 28th Amendment that would prohibit “manufacturing, transportation or importation in or into any State, Territory, or possession of the United States for delivery or use therein of pump-action, semi-automatic or automatic firearms.”

“The Second Amendment is a Threat to us All,” that essay declared, and then dictated what…

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