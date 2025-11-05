FEMA Systemically Withheld Disaster Aid to Conservative Victims under Biden, DHS Probe Finds

Besides its lengthy history of incompetence, the federal agency created by Jimmy Carter to provide the nation with disaster relief singled out conservative victims and withheld aid to survivors who displayed signs and flags the agency’s liberal workforce disagreed with, including those supporting President Trump. The “textbook political discrimination against Americans in crisis” was uncovered by a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) investigation that found throughout the Biden administration the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)—charged with helping people before, during and after disasters—systemically refused to visit the houses of politically conservative victims. “For years, FEMA employees under the Biden Administration intentionally delayed much-needed aid to Americans suffering from natural disasters on purely political grounds,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem confirms. “They deliberately avoided houses displaying support for President Trump and the Second Amendment, illegally collected and stored information about survivors’ political beliefs, and failed to report their malicious behavior.”

The investigation was conducted by the DHS Privacy Office and found that between 2021 and 2024 FEMA employees recorded the political beliefs of affected citizens in agency databases, and that the information was used to bypass or postpone aid to disaster survivors. Investigators determined that the conduct violates the Privacy Act of 1974 and other DHS data-handling rules intended to protect the First Amendments rights of all Americans. Here are some examples included in the…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight