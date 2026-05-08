Somebody Complained! More Southern Erasure in Montgomery
Montgomery approves new flag, replacing one with Confederate ties
(Inside agitators put a clueless kid up to doing their dirty work so it would appear to be ‘grass roots progress.’ The result, some more of that obama/splc-style fake feel-good change. Real change will only come to Montgomery when they bulldoze that tin shack on stilts down the street from the statehouse. The new flag sounds a lot like it was inspired by the socialist European Union blue bedsheet rag. - DD)
Montgomery approves new flag, replacing one with Confederate ties
(Dothan Eagle) - A new flag meant to promote unity in Montgomery raised a bit of division among City Council members — mainly due to not knowing how much it will cost to replace versions of the old flag used by city departments.
On May 5, the city council approved the new flag in a 6-1 vote, with the vote against it cast by Council President Pro Tem Glen Pruitt Jr. of District 8. The new flags will go into effect in October.
“I could give a rip about this thing one way or another,” Pruitt said. “But since we don’t have a cost and nobody seems to care enough for this council to give us a cost for it, I’m going to vote against the flag.”
The old flag, adopted on April 19, 1952, included symbols tied to the Confederacy. Two years ago, Montgomery student Jeremiah Treece — who has since graduated from Booker T. Washington Magnet High School — started a petition to change it.
The City Council’s Governmental Affairs & Administration Standing Committee opened a competition to design a new flag. Out of 27 submissions, the committee chose a design submitted by Joshua Gordon. Some modifications from the committee were incorporated into the final version.
In the new flag…
https://archive.ph/h9lLk#selection-2857.0-2857.65
Dear Montgomery City Council, 8 May, 2026
As one who grew up only a short drive from Montgomery, in Union Springs, it saddens me to see you being a participant in the cultural genocide of our Southern heritage and history. You are changing the City Flag because of its “ties to the Confederacy”. So? People act like anything connected to the Confederacy is as distasteful (to me anyway) as trying to eat a piece of liver. Anti-Confederates point out “the connection to slavery”. So? The South did not invent slavery. America did not invent slavery. It is an institution almost as old as life itself. No, I do not condone it, but we can’t judge 19th century life and customs through 21st century lenses. Slavery was not a “Southern thing”, it was an “American thing”. New England Yankees worked the slave trade and bought people who were already enslaved by their own people in Africa. The U.S. flag flew on the masts of the slave ships. No Confederate flag ever flew on any slave ship.
Contrary to popular belief, and what is taught in our government schools and universities, Lincoln’s illegal war had nothing to do with slavery, but was about the continued collection of excessive and unconstitutional tariffs from the South. The North’s economy was deeply connected to Southern slavery. The Northern textile mills depended upon Southern cotton, picked by Southern slaves. The South was paying 85% of the federal revenues, but getting almost nothing in return. With more than 429,000 slaves in the Union during the war, with West Virginia being (illegally) admitted into the Union as a slave state, and with Lincoln endorsing the Corwin Amendment which would have forever made it illegal to abolish slavery, no person with any amount of critical thinking can truly believe the war was fought over slavery. Lincoln’s own words tell us this. Read his first inaugural address of 4 March, 1865.
The war on everything Southern and Confederate has got to stop. Our monuments have been torn down and destroyed, flags removed, parks, schools, streets, and military bases have had their names changed, all because people are ignorant about our history. Read the Slave Narratives. Over 70% of the comments are positive. The South was not the land of “whips and chains” as is so often depicted by Hollywood and other anti-Southern sources. Yes, there were abuses. But that was the exception, not the rule.
Our Confederate monuments represent the blacks, whites, Indians, Mexicans, and others who fought an illegal invasion of murderers, looters, arsonists, and rapists in defense of their homes and families, and for the right of self-determination. Our symbols are proud reminders of these great people, not symbols of “racism” or “hate”. The Yankee Cultural Marxists have very much succeeded in turning Southerners against their own heritage and history over the past 160 years. Whites have got to stop “feeling guilty” about our heritage, and blacks have got to stop “being the victim” in all of this. Free blacks in the South owned slaves too, so it wasn’t a one-sided situation. People do not know that because we are not taught the truth. The opposition wants us divided and struggling against each other. They want to destroy our history, heritage, and symbols. Do not play into their hands. You have a rich and honorable heritage, regardless of whether you are black, white, or whatever. You are Southerners. Hold on to your heritage. Do not allow Yankee influence and rewritten history to cause you to discard your wonderful heritage like a dirty rag. Keep your symbols. Keep your flags. Keep your monuments. Be proud of who your ancestors were. Defend their honor and be someone that they would be proud of.
God Bless the South!
Jeff Paulk
Well said. Deo Vindice. Resurgam!