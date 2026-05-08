(Inside agitators put a clueless kid up to doing their dirty work so it would appear to be ‘grass roots progress.’ The result, some more of that obama/splc-style fake feel-good change. Real change will only come to Montgomery when they bulldoze that tin shack on stilts down the street from the statehouse. The new flag sounds a lot like it was inspired by the socialist European Union blue bedsheet rag. - DD)

Montgomery approves new flag, replacing one with Confederate ties

(Dothan Eagle) - A new flag meant to promote unity in Montgomery raised a bit of division among City Council members — mainly due to not knowing how much it will cost to replace versions of the old flag used by city departments.

On May 5, the city council approved the new flag in a 6-1 vote, with the vote against it cast by Council President Pro Tem Glen Pruitt Jr. of District 8. The new flags will go into effect in October.

“I could give a rip about this thing one way or another,” Pruitt said. “But since we don’t have a cost and nobody seems to care enough for this council to give us a cost for it, I’m going to vote against the flag.”

The old flag, adopted on April 19, 1952, included symbols tied to the Confederacy. Two years ago, Montgomery student Jeremiah Treece — who has since graduated from Booker T. Washington Magnet High School — started a petition to change it.

The City Council’s Governmental Affairs & Administration Standing Committee opened a competition to design a new flag. Out of 27 submissions, the committee chose a design submitted by Joshua Gordon. Some modifications from the committee were incorporated into the final version.

In the new flag…

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