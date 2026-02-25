(Been going on how many years and nobody noticed all those flags??? So much for Free Speech. Been through this several times. See ya in court! - DD)

North East officials vote to address parade policies after Confederate flag controversy

(The Cecil Whig) - The mayor and commissioners have officially started the process of defining guidelines for who can be part of the annual Cecil County Christmas Parade following the controversy over the inclusion of Confederate flags last year.

This is an annual parade held for the past 35 years on the first Saturday in December as an official kickoff of the holidays.

However, this past December, the 174 participating units included chapters of the Mason Dixon Guards out of Kent County, Del., and, from Havre de Grace, Md., The Sons of Confederate Veterans.

The inclusion of Confederate flags sparked controversy both locally and statewide, with opponents calling the display offensive and inappropriate for a parade, while defenders argued the groups should have a right to display the flag as a connection to family heritage.

Following the parade, the town commissioners approved a resolution to “modify policy regarding parade participant rules and regulations.” Without identifying the group at the center of issue, the resolution stated that one participant “undermined the mission of the event.”

The resolution further states that the town’s current…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight