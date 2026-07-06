Members of Marion Camp 24, Litchfield Camp 132, Pee Dee Rifles, Camp 1419, Battery White Camp 1568, and Col. E.T. Stackhouse Camp 1576 were all in attendance.

(More Events like these please. Well Done, Gentlemen! - DD)

(PeeDee Rifles Camp 1419) - 7th Brigade representing the Pee Dee region, held its annual Prayer Breakfast in Hamer, South Carolina, on Saturday, June 28, 2026. The gathering provided a wonderful opportunity for compatriots from across the brigade to enjoy fellowship, share a meal, and receive spiritual

encouragement together. Special thanks to Colonel E. T. Stackhouse Camp Commander Brooks Harrelson for once again hosting this meaningful annual event.

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