Leaving the American Empire

As the Dog Days of this blistering Southern summer begin to wind down, we in The Southern Nationalist League (TSNL) encourage our people to continue their preparations for freedom and independence. The American Empire is imploding because of imperial overstretch, bad economic and financial policies, and opposition and resistance from countries that DC has tried to push around for the last few decades. Now, the proverbial chickens are coming home to roost.

Calling out the American Empire

We in The League began calling out the American Empire way back in the mid-1990s, before the term was nearly as commonplace as it is now. Eventually, the mouthpieces of the Establishment began to admit that such a creature existed but that it was kind and benevolent, seeking only to make the world a better place by being made over in the image of the good old USA. But we weren’t buying it then, and over the intervening years millions more Americans have joined our way of thinking.

After exhausting itself since its immediate post-USSR heyday in the early 1990s—financially, militarily, and morally—the American Empire has not unexpectedly fallen victim not only to imperial overstretch but to the emerging multi-polar world that has witnessed the formation of BRICS and the strengthening alliance between…

