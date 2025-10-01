Police search for Military impersonator who fled from high school campus after staff questions (LA)
Now It All Makes Sense – Anti-ICE Sniper’s Brother Provides Answer for Why Detainees, Not Agents Were Shot (TX)
DHS fires back at media claims about Louisiana Lockup prison conditions
Lockhart woman sentenced to prison for human smuggling operation
Alabama murderer forgiven by victim’s family and Texas toddler killer executed on same day
Florida open carry legal in Sunshine State: Here are the restrictions
Body of missing North Carolina mother of 3 found, father confirms
Fired Florida officer accused of using old badge to impersonate police
Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight
and from Woke Columbia, South Carolina .......
https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1972716966831120601
Keep telling me it's all normal .... the irony is that "Anything" can become Normal including civil chaos or even civil war. Just different "normals" on a continuum as Reality continues to evolve.
When does the breaking point occur ..... is not a question, It will, Comrades
CYA, Conduct Yourselves Accordingly, this anguish awaits us all, imo. 2025=1775 is not a parade.