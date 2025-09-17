Muslim Terrorists Arrested For Planting A Bomb Under FOX News Truck In Salt Lake City Following Murder Of Charlie Kirk
Man charged in Auburn University professor killing dodged previous felony charge
Public pressures Texas authorities to release video of track star stabbing
Mourner takes down man vandalizing Charlie Kirk memorial (AZ)
Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight
Discussion about this post
No posts
BTW. Thanks for the input. I'm trying to get back to the NEWS roots of the original SNN site while not over-clogging people's inboxes. I do wish substack had a daily digest feature people could chose
Dixie claimed it. And a lot of Arizonans claim Dixie