Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dixie Drudge's avatar
Dixie Drudge
2h

BTW. Thanks for the input. I'm trying to get back to the NEWS roots of the original SNN site while not over-clogging people's inboxes. I do wish substack had a daily digest feature people could chose

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dixie Drudge's avatar
Dixie Drudge
2h

Dixie claimed it. And a lot of Arizonans claim Dixie

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture