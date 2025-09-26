‘Sick monster’ illegal alien, set free by Biden administration, accused of heinous attack on a baby (VA)
Texas’s Capital City Uses Discriminatory “Racial Equity Lens” to Hire, Create Policies
Alabama conducts first state-federal checkpoint operations with ICE, detaining over 20 people
Chilling video shows burglar shoot and kill Georgia homeowner
Florida female going wrong way on interstate claims husband was driving. Then cops find rather large hole in her story.
Kentucky Restaurant hit with $25K fine for refusing Navy veteran with service dog
Gator Tries to Make a Meal Out of Florida Woman’s Puppy, but She Wasn’t Having It: ‘I Punched Him in the Eye’
