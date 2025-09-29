Former Tennessee House speaker sentenced to 3 years in prison for legislative mail scheme
Graceland foreclosure fraud scheme: Woman behind attempted sale sentenced to 57 months
Roy Cooper’s ‘Racial Equity’ Task Force Pushed Soft-on-Crime Policy That Released Iryna Zarutska’s Killer From Jail. Cooper Calls It a Major ‘Accomplishment.’
Son of woman killed in 1997 gas station robbery asks Alabama to spare assailant set to be executed
SPLC jumps into lawsuit over homeless people in St. Pete’s Williams Park (FL)
Adults Who Doxed Students, Bullied Parents Over TPUSA Chapter Now Face Legal Trouble (TX)
Virginia Dem Governor Candidate Gives Word Salad Response to Boys in Girls Bathroom Question
‘I’m proudly antifa’: CD-5 Democrat candidate asks fellow ‘anti-fascists’ for campaign contributions (TX)
North Carolina Deputy Exposed for Radical Antifa Posts Is Terminated
Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight
Discussion about this post
No posts