A DECLARATION OF EQUAL PROTECTION

(Mindy Esposito) - 80 Million CSA Americans Demand the Law Apply

There are 80 million CSA Americans living in the United States today. We are a distinguished, identifiable, and legally recognized group of American citizens. We are descendants of Confederate veterans, Southern civilians, and the enslaved people whose nationality was the Confederate States of America. We are Black and white. We are in every state. We are in every congressional district. We are your neighbors, your coworkers, your constituents. And we are done standing in the shadows while the law that already protects us goes unenforced.

It is time to say it plainly. We are CSA Americans. And we are organizing.

The Constitution has always been on our side, reinforced by laws passed in the 20th century. The First Amendment protects our monuments, our symbols, our memorials, and our cultural expressions as protected speech under the United States Constitution. When state and local governments tear down Confederate monuments, ban Confederate imagery, or suppress Southern heritage while leaving every other historical expression untouched, they are committing viewpoint discrimination. That is unconstitutional. Every state legislature and every municipal government in this country needs to understand that equal treatment under the First Amendment is not a request. It is the…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge , Today in Southern History , and at the FreeArkansas News

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight