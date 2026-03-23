The Irrefutable Right of Secession in America’s Constitutional Compact

(The Militant Jeffersonian) - Having once exercised the Right of Secession from one Perpetual Compact, (the Articles of Confederation) among the States, how could any State logically veil or retain that same absolute and irrefutable Right under a new and more perfect Compact among the identical Sovereign Parties, a Right that was universally understood and affirmed among the Founders and the ratifying States as Inherent to Sovereignty itself?

The question instead affirms the Heart of the Constitutional argument advanced here, which demonstrates that the Union under the Constitution is a Voluntary Compact among Sovereign States, neither an indissoluble consolidated nation nor a mere temporary league, but a deliberate hybrid designed for mutual benefit through enumerated powers, mutual consent, and structural safeguards for State Sovereignty, while preserving each State’s absolute Right of Secession as the ultimate check on federal overreach.

Far from collapsing into absurdity, the republican and federal character of the Constitution is strengthened by this Reserved Right Inherent to State Sovereignty, ensuring that the House’s direct popular election, the Senate’s previous State-based equality, the President’s compound derivation from both People and States, the limited extent of federal powers, and the…

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