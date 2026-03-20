I’ve been thinking a lot lately about the concept of sovereignty.

(Johanna Neuman, Make Orwell Fiction Again) - When a country erases its borders, when its judges ignore the Constitution, when criminal aliens are privileged above its citizens, when its media preaches globalism over nation and its elite ruling class privileges woke ideology over the realities of biology — all of this endangers the nation. And it is meant to.

Take the Superbowl halftime show headlined by Bad Bunny, a rapper who performed in Spanish, telegraphing ahead of time that the audience had a few months to learn the language. Ours is an English-speaking country. Later, if you read the English translations of the lyrics, they were lewd, lascivious and inappropriate.

“I twerk [i.e., shake my butt] alone (Hmm, ayy) Ayy, ayy, ayy, move it, move it, move it ... My D [penis] is being chased ... Grab it like a bonga She took a pill that made her horny She fu--s in the Audi, not in the Honda, ayy If I give it to you, don’t call me ‘Cause this is not to make you love me If your boyfriend doesn’t—he better fu—, ayy, ayy .When she twerks she doesn’t stop She smokes and gets horny, ayy ...”

The Washington Post said of Bad Bunny’s show that it “had the kind of wholesome, traditional family values that would have fit right in with some of the more sentimental commercials that appeared during the…

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